Two days after Yankees flamethrower Dellin Betances tossed a nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning, Rays lefty José Alvarado matched his division rival with an immaculate inning of his own in a 2-0 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Alvarado faced the heart of Milwaukee's order in the top of the ninth inning, punching out Travis Shaw, Jesus Aguilar and Hernan Perez. Shaw and Aguilar went down swinging while Perez was rung up by home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom.

Perhaps more impressive about Alvarado's feat is that he entered Friday's game having allowed five runs combined over his last three outings, two of which he didn't even record an out. But the 22-year-old rookie couldn't have looked more composed against the Brewers on his home field. The scoreless frame lowered his ERA by nearly one-third of a run, from 5.89 to 5.59.

Alvarado joins Betances, Carlos Carrasco, Kenley Jansen, Max Scherzer, Craig Kimbrel and Drew Storen as pitchers with immaculate innings this season.