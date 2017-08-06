Boston Red Sox analyst Steve Lyons has been missing NESN broadcasts recently to deal with a domestic battery charge in California, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

Lyons was arrested and charged with domestic battery assault for an altercation involving his girlfriend in January, according to Cafardo, and if the charges are not dropped, he will likely go to trial in September. His attorney told the Globe he expects Lyons to be vindicated and adds that Lyons and his girlfriend have been together since the incident.

"His girlfriend, Stacey, told authorities within 36 hours of the incident that he had never struck her or touched her in an offensive way," the attorney told the Globe.

According to the Globe, the police report said the girlfriend suffered injuries to her face.

Lyons, 57, has been with NESN since 2014 and played with the Red Sox during five of his nine seasons in MLB.