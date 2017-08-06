MLB

Red Sox Analyst Steve Lyons Missing Time For Domestic Battery Charges

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Boston Red Sox analyst Steve Lyons has been missing NESN broadcasts recently to deal with a domestic battery charge in California, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

Lyons was arrested and charged with domestic battery assault for an altercation involving his girlfriend in January, according to Cafardo, and if the charges are not dropped, he will likely go to trial in September. His attorney told the Globe he expects Lyons to be vindicated and adds that Lyons and his girlfriend have been together since the incident.

"His girlfriend, Stacey, told authorities within 36 hours of the incident that he had never struck her or touched her in an offensive way," the attorney told the Globe.

According to the Globe, the police report said the girlfriend suffered injuries to her face.

Lyons, 57, has been with NESN since 2014 and played with the Red Sox during five of his nine seasons in MLB.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters