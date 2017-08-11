MLB

The Nationals Are Not Very Good at This Whole Rain Delay Thing

0:39 | MLB
The Nationals were supposed to play the Giants at 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park on Friday night. A thunderstorm that had been forecasted postponed the start of the game, and it seems the Nats kept pretty much everyone in the dark from there on out—the game wasn't officially postponed until 9:48, nearly three hours after the initial game time. 

This is sort of unprofessional if true and it's weird, but what's weirder is that it's not the first time the Nationals have had a very weird rain delay. 

Back on July 6, a Nationals-Braves game at Nationals Park was delayed for three hours. The only problem is, it didn't really rain—the Washington Post described the precipitation as happening only "barely," and reported that it didn't rain until hours into the delay. 

I feel like this is not that hard. If it's raining and there's lightning in the area, you postpone the game. If it's not raining and there's no lightning in the area, you don't postpone the game. Am I missing something?

