The Nationals were supposed to play the Giants at 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park on Friday night. A thunderstorm that had been forecasted postponed the start of the game, and it seems the Nats kept pretty much everyone in the dark from there on out—the game wasn't officially postponed until 9:48, nearly three hours after the initial game time.

They're putting the tarp on the field at Nationals Park. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 11, 2017

Rain update: It is still raining. Occasionally, there is lightning. I'm not sure what we're doing here. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 12, 2017

They're taking stuff out of dugouts. Looks like they will not play baseball tonight. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 12, 2017

If you are at Nationals Park, please leave now so I can easily get a Lyft when they officially postpone this game. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 12, 2017

The Giants are leaving the ballpark. The Nationals haven't announced the game has been called. Good times. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 12, 2017

Giants found out they wouldn't be playing because someone in press box told them Nationals TV announcers left. Great work, Nationals. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 12, 2017

This is sort of unprofessional if true and it's weird, but what's weirder is that it's not the first time the Nationals have had a very weird rain delay.

Back on July 6, a Nationals-Braves game at Nationals Park was delayed for three hours. The only problem is, it didn't really rain—the Washington Post described the precipitation as happening only "barely," and reported that it didn't rain until hours into the delay.

I feel like this is not that hard. If it's raining and there's lightning in the area, you postpone the game. If it's not raining and there's no lightning in the area, you don't postpone the game. Am I missing something?