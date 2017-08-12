MLB

Nationals' Bryce Harper Leaves Game With Apparent Knee Injury

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper left the first inning of Saturday’s game with an apparent knee injury.

Harper struck first base awkwardly while running out a grounder and immediately fell to the ground in pain after appearing to slip on top of the bag. He was carried off the field without putting weight on his left leg. The team has yet to issue an update.

Saturday’s game started after a three-hour rain delay in D.C., and it’s unclear how much the damp conditions affected the basepaths. The Nationals and Giants are set to play a doubleheader on Sunday.

Harper, 24, entered the game hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs this season. He is the anchor of the Nationals’ lineup and has led them to a 68–45 mark, best in the NL East.

