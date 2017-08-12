As the saying goes, it's best to always keep your head on a swivel. Still, I'm not sure keeping your head on said swivel would do you any good if a line drive is coming at your noggin.

Jordan Montgomery, who is scheduled to start for the Yankees on Sunday, was hit in the head by a line drive while signing autographs during the Red Sox's batting practice on Saturday.

We wish him the best & hope he is OK. pic.twitter.com/ttvRF8agVw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2017

It appears Montgomery dodged serious injury, as he’s in uniform and still scheduled to pitch on Sunday.

Jordan Montgomery is a GAMER. pic.twitter.com/V5yWKedJRh — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 12, 2017

It has otherwise been a brutal week for the Yankees' starting rotation. CC Sabathia was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a right knee injury on Friday and Masahiro Tanaka was placed on the same list Saturday for right elbow inflammation. Montgomery came back up to the big club just to replace Sabathia in the rotation.

Montgomery, a 24-year-old rookie lefthander, is 7-6 on the year with a 4.05 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.