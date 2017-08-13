MLB

Padres, Manager Andy Green Agree to Extension

Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

The Padres announced Sunday that they agreed to an extension with manager Andy Green, whose contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

"Throughout the past two seasons, Andy has consistently proven to us his leadership abilities and strong character," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "Andy's knowledge of the game and passion for his players has earned him respect in the clubhouse and throughout the organization. As we continue to build a system that produces winning baseball from top to bottom, I am confident that Andy provides the leadership and stability needed to deliver a championship to San Diego." 

Green is in his second season as the Padres manager and the team was 51-65 coming into Sunday. In his first year, they went 68-94 and finished last in the NL West.

"I'm both excited and motivated by the opportunity to continue to lead our players as we build a championship-caliber club for the fans of San Diego," Green said in a statement. "I'm appreciative for the expression of faith this extension represents, and I am equally as grateful for the alignment I have found with Ron, Peter, A.J. and the entire baseball operations group. I'm confident we're in the process of building something very special for our fans, and I'm thrilled to continue that work with our players, coaches and everyone else who works relentlessly to make the Padres great. My family and I look forward to being a part of this organization and the San Diego community for years to come."

Green, 40, will be under contract through 2021, according to A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com.

