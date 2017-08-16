MLB

WATCH: Aaron Judge Pulverizes a 457-Foot Bomb for 37th Home Run of Season

3:30 | MLB
Aaron Judge: The new face of baseball?
Daniel Rapaport
44 minutes ago

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Aaron Judge has been struggling pretty badly since the All-Star break. He's tied the major league record for consecutive games with a strikeout and generally looks out of sorts at the plate. 

But on Wednesday night at Citi Field, he reminded us why he was so quick to be crowned baseball's next big thing. 

Every single person at Citi knew that ball was gone one millisecond after it was hit. Judge immediately put his head down and trotted to first, Gsellman put his head down in shame, and Cespedes didn't even bother turning around. 

The homer, Judge's AL-leading 37th of the season, gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead over the Mets. 

