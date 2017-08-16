Stop me if you've heard this before, but Aaron Judge has been struggling pretty badly since the All-Star break. He's tied the major league record for consecutive games with a strikeout and generally looks out of sorts at the plate.

But on Wednesday night at Citi Field, he reminded us why he was so quick to be crowned baseball's next big thing.

Aaron Judge hit this so far that Yoenis Cespedes didn't even move 😱 pic.twitter.com/tqbrWaSaTI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 17, 2017

Aaron Judge's dinger was hit 117 MPH... Goodness. Not one of the OF'ers even moved. pic.twitter.com/aU1571SA4X — Daren Willman (@darenw) August 17, 2017

This is where Aaron Judge's home run landed. Look how far away home plate looks. pic.twitter.com/JhROXzje9f — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) August 17, 2017

Every single person at Citi knew that ball was gone one millisecond after it was hit. Judge immediately put his head down and trotted to first, Gsellman put his head down in shame, and Cespedes didn't even bother turning around.

The homer, Judge's AL-leading 37th of the season, gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead over the Mets.