MLB

Nationals' Max Scherzer Scratched From Start With Neck Injury

0:48 | MLB
Bryce Harper Diagnosed With Bone Bruise In Left Knee
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start vs. the Padres on Friday night with the same neck injury that caused him to leave a game on Aug. 1. Matt Grace will start in his place. 

After that game, Scherzer said the injury resulted from sleeping on his neck funny, and the injury he's now dealing with is the same issue but on the other side of the neck, according to a report from MASN Sport's Mark Zuckerman. Despite leaving that game, Scherzer made his next scheduled start.

MLB
Scott Boras Calls For MLB To Prevent Wet Bases After Bryce Harper Injury

Scherzer is having a fantastic season and is the clear favorite to win a second consecutive NL Cy Young award, as he's leading all players in Wins Above Replacement and leads all starters in WHIP. He is also second among all starters in ERA (behind only Clayton Kershaw) and strikeouts (behind Chris Sale). 

The Nationals have been struck with quite the injury bug of late. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Brian Goodwin, Jayson Werth and Stephen Strasburg are currently on the DL but should be back before the end of the season (Strasburg is expected to start Sunday). Adam Eaton is out for the season after he tore his left ACL in April. 

The Nationals lead the Marlins by 14 games in the NL East.

