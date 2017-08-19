MLB

Umpires to Wear White Armband to Protest 'Escalating Verbal Attacks'

3:23 | MLB
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

The World Umpires Association announced Saturday that all umpires would wear a white armband to protest "escalating verbal attacks." The release says umpires will wear the bands until their concerns are addressed by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The precipice for the armbands is Ian Kinsler's remarks on Wednesday. Kinsler was ejected from the game after arguing balls and strikes, and told reporters after the game that umpire Angel Hernandez should find a new line of work. 

MLB
"This has to do with changing the game," Kinsler said. "He's changing the game. He needs to find another job. He really does. I'm not mad at him. He just needs to go away.

"But when it becomes blatant like this, there is a problem. ... What is he doing on the field? What is he doing out there? It's pretty obvious he needs to stop ruining baseball games," Kinsler added.

The release states that although Kinsler thought he would be suspended for the remarks, he was only fined. 

The home and first-base umpires in Saturday's Dodgers-Tigers game are not wearing the armband, while the second and third base umpires are. 

