WATCH: Rhys Hoskins Becomes Fastest Player in Modern Era to Hit Nine Homers

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins is off to a historic start in the truest sense of the phrase. 

Hoskins went deep against the Cubs on Friday for his ninth homer in just 16 games. 

Hoskins needed just 54 at-bats to reach nine homers—per Elias, no one has hit that many homers in as few at bats in the modern era. 

The Phillies took he 24-year-old in the fifth-round pick of the 2012 draft out of Sacramento State. At midseason, he was ranked by Baseball America as the fourth-best prospect in the Phillies' organization and 69th best prospect in all of baseball. 

