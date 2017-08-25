Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins is off to a historic start in the truest sense of the phrase.

Hoskins went deep against the Cubs on Friday for his ninth homer in just 16 games.

Rhys Hoskins strikes again! His 9th home run in 16 career games. #Phillies pic.twitter.com/NVarPWeu4t — Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) August 26, 2017

Hoskins needed just 54 at-bats to reach nine homers—per Elias, no one has hit that many homers in as few at bats in the modern era.

.@EliasSports says Rhys Hoskins is the quickest player in the modern era to hit nine home runs (54 at-bats). — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 26, 2017

The Phillies took he 24-year-old in the fifth-round pick of the 2012 draft out of Sacramento State. At midseason, he was ranked by Baseball America as the fourth-best prospect in the Phillies' organization and 69th best prospect in all of baseball.