MLB

Watch: Giancarlo Stanton Blasts 51st Home Run In the Rain

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Giancarlo Stanton has been unstoppable in August and on Tuesday he hit his 18th home run of the month.

The ball came off the bat at 112.8 mph and traveled 440 feet according to Statcast.

The 18 home runs in August broke an NL record he shared with Willie Mays and Sammy Sosa, and ties him with Rudy York for the major league record for home runs in August. He now only trails Sammy Sosa and his 20 home runs in June of 1998 for the most homers in one month in major league history.

The All-Star outfielder now has 51 home runs on the season.

