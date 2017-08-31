These are the five best contracts in baseball

Next month, Netflix will debut its original short documentary "Long Shot," and it looks like it could be the documentary that everyone will be talking about. The film will surely generate some chatter at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado during Labor Day weekend.

The best way to enjoy the trailer is to know as little as possible about it and enjoy the twist. If you enjoyed "Making a Murderer" or "The Imposter" on Netflix, then this is right up your alley but with a sports tie.

The movie poster tagline is: "One murder. One alibi. One unbelievable true story with a Hollywood twist."

Check out the trailer below:

The film will start streaming on Netflix on Sept. 29.

If you want to wait until the movie is released to learn how the case pans out, then please stop reading here.

The case dates back to August 2003. Los Angeles Dodgers fan Juan Catalan was arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Martha Puebla, who was fatally shot outside her home in Sun Valley, California. It was believed that she was killed due to her testimony in a gang murder case, where Catalan's brother, Mario, was a co-defendant. Juan Catalan was arrested and awaited his trial for murder.

Catalan said that he was at a Los Angeles Dodgers game at the time of the drive-by shooting. Although he presented ticket stubs, it wasn't enough. Catalan refused to take a lie detector test and a description of the shooter by an eyewitness didn't really match. He needed to find a way to prove he was at the game.

Enter Larry David. Curb Your Enthusiasm was filming an episode at Dodger Stadium for the fourth season of the HBO show. Catalan remembered that he was caught on camera in the background while they were filming. The Dodgers helped put Catalan's attorney in contact with the producers and they reviewed footage from the show. Catalan was caught on camera eating a hot dog and watching the game with his six-year-old daughter.

*****Spoiler alert for the end of the case*****

Catalan was cleared of the murder charges and received $320,000 in a settlement against the city of Los Angeles and its police.