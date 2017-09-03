MLB

Red Sox and Yankees Team Up to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will partner to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief by auctioning items from tonight's game at Yankee Stadium, the teams announced. All of the proceeds raised from the auction will go to relief efforts.

Among the items that will be auctioned from both teams are game-used jerseys from players and coaches, a non-game used home plate signed by the Yankees and another by the Red Sox and non-game used autographed hats from players and coaches from both teams.

"In difficult times such as this, we stand united with our traditional rival in helping those affected by the hurricane," Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "We hope that fans are inspired to support the hurricane rescue and recovery efforts in whatever way they can."

Both teams are now accepting bids on items on their respective websites. The Yankees auction can be found, here. The Red Sox auction can be found, here.

Managers Joe Girardi and John Farrell will announce the fundraising efforts before Sunday night's game.

