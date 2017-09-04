Though he debuted in the majors with the Rangers in 2008 and hit a combined 38 homers in his first two seasons, Davis fell out of favor due to his high strikeout rate, and he didn't reemerge as a force until 2012, having been traded to the Orioles on July 30 of the previous year. After swatting 33 homers in 2012, Davis started '13 by becoming just the fourth player ever to homer in the first four games of a season and he closed the first half with another four game streak, giving him 37 at the All-Star break. Nine more in August ran his total to 47, but with a lackluster September (.216/.304/.451), he hit just six, still more than enough to set a franchise record (surpassing Brady Anderson's 50 from 1996).