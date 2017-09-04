MLB

Chris Davis, 53, 2013

Though he debuted in the majors with the Rangers in 2008 and hit a combined 38 homers in his first two seasons, Davis fell out of favor due to his high strikeout rate, and he didn't reemerge as a force until 2012, having been traded to the Orioles on July 30 of the previous year. After swatting 33 homers in 2012, Davis started '13 by becoming just the fourth player ever to homer in the first four games of a season and he closed the first half with another four game streak, giving him 37 at the All-Star break. Nine more in August ran his total to 47, but with a lackluster September (.216/.304/.451), he hit just six, still more than enough to set a franchise record (surpassing Brady Anderson's 50 from 1996). 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters