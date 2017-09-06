These are the five best contracts in baseball

Ian Happ has been having a solid rookie year for the Cubs batting .256/.329/.525 with 21 home runs. On Wednesday though, he didn't have great control over his bat.

After hitting a ground ball to Pirates second baseman Sean Rodriguez, Happ tried to leave the batter's box to run to first base. Emphasis on tried.

Happ went 0-3 with two strikeouts and a walk in the Cubs' 1-0 victory, so it appears his bat was not doing him any favors Wednesday.