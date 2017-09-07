The Washington Nationals have called up top prospect Victor Robles to join the major league team before they take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

Robles is just 20 years old but is expected to help the Nationals' playoff push with the absence of Bryce Harper due to a knee injury. The Nationals could also insert Robles in one of the corner spots that they've been using Howie Kendrick and Jayson Werth.

Robles has not played above Double-A but was hitting .324 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 37 games.

Get to know the top Nationals' prospect below:

Victor Robles

Age: 20 years old

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Position: Outfield

How the Nationals acquired Robles: In November 2013, the Nationals signed Robles for $225,000. He went on to play 47 in the Dominican Summer League and hit .313 with three home runs and 22 stolen bases in 31 attempts. The Nationals brought him to the United States to play him in extended spring training games and then the Gulf Coast League and New York Penn League.

Scouting Report: Baseball America ranked Robles at No. 8 on the 2017 Top 100 Prospects List that was released in July. He was the Nationals' No. 1 prospect after the 2016 season.

His MiLB profile notes: "Robles showcases all five tools along with elite athleticism on a daily basis. He has ingredients to become a plus hitter from the right side of the plate, with a compact but explosive swing and a present feel for using the whole field. He has juice in his bat but currently lacks in-game power, although that should improve as he matures physically and learns to leverage his swing. Robles' approach and strike-zone judgment both bely his age, and his tendency to hold his ground in the batter's box resulted in 34 hit-by-pitches last season, second most in the Minors. A plus-plus runner, Robles impacts games with his wheels on the bases as well as in center field, where he has exceptional range and instincts as well as arm strength that's among the best in the Minors at the position."