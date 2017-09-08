Ender Inciarte has found a way to swipe a base even when the throw and tag beat you: Just dispose of the evidence.

As you can see, that's Inciarte stealing second in the bottom of the first against the Marlins, though A.J. Ellis' throw beat him to the bag, as did Dee Gordon's glove to his knee. Inciarte solved that problem, though, by accidentally taking Gordon's glove with him on his slide. That got him a safe call, as well as a free glove (which he very nicely returned).

That steal was Inciarte's 21st of the season, though the glove really should count as an extra one.