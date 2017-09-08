MLB

Watch: Braves' Ender Inciarte Steals Second Base, Dee Gordon's Glove

Jon Tayler
Friday September 8th, 2017

Ender Inciarte has found a way to swipe a base even when the throw and tag beat you: Just dispose of the evidence.

As you can see, that's Inciarte stealing second in the bottom of the first against the Marlins, though A.J. Ellis' throw beat him to the bag, as did Dee Gordon's glove to his knee. Inciarte solved that problem, though, by accidentally taking Gordon's glove with him on his slide. That got him a safe call, as well as a free glove (which he very nicely returned).

MLB.com

That steal was Inciarte's 21st of the season, though the glove really should count as an extra one.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters