MLB

2002 Oakland Athletics: 20

The mother of all modern winning streaks was produced by Oakland’s third straight postseason-bound, shoestring-budget team. After winning 91 games and the AL West in 2000 and 102 games and the wild card in '01, the '02 A's were 68-51, sitting third in both the division (4 1/2 games behind the Mariners) and the wild card race (2 1/2 games behind the Angels), before beating the Blue Jays in Oakland on Aug. 13. That year's AL Cy Young winner, Barry Zito, pitched eight innings of four-hit ball in the 5-4 win while Jermaine Dye clubbed a three-run homer early and Eric Chavez broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh.

The A's took the series finale the next day, swept three games from the White Sox at home and then ran through a three-city 10-game road trip without a loss. They returned home having won 15 in a row and eventually pushed the streak to 20 in a row, the last three coming on walk-off wins: one against the Twins on a walk-off homer by eventual AL MVP Miguel Tejada, and two against the Royals. Win No. 20, which set an AL record, came on Sept. 4, a game in which Oakland blew an 11-0 lead to a Kansas City team that would lose 100 games that year. With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, pinch-hitter Scott Hatteberg homered off Jason Grimsley, a moment that provided the centerpiece of Michael Lewis' industry-shaking book Moneyball and the movie of the same name that followed.

By the end of the streak, the A's led the division by three games. They finished with 103 wins and the AL West title, but lost a five-game Division Series to the Twins. 

CORCORAN: How responsible was Moneyball for the success of the A's?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters