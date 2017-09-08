MLB

MLB Will Move Yankees-Rays Series From Florida to Citi Field Due to Hurricane Irma

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

The Yankees and Rays will be relocating their upcoming series from Florida to New York due to Hurricane Irma, according to multiple reports. The series, which was set to run from Monday through Wednesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, will instead be played at Citi Field, the home of the Mets.

This is the second time in as many weeks that the league has been forced to move a series due to inclement weather. Last week, the Astros and Rangers had a series at Houston's Minute Maid Park shifted to—ironically enough—Tropicana Field due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, which slammed into Texas' Gulf Coast and caused severe flooding in the city and nearby towns. With Hurricane Irma rapidly approaching Florida and with the greater Tampa area expected to be affected by the Category 4 storm, MLB once again had to find a new site for the series, as flipping the two teams' remaining home series was deemed unworkable. The possibility of waiting to see whether games could be played in Tampa, meanwhile, was also dismissed due to uncertainty over whether Tampa's airport would be open after the storm.

According to MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal, Citi Field was chosen to host the series instead of other rumored sites like Baltimore, Pittsburgh or Chicago because of the ease of housing the players on such short notice, as only the Rays will need to have hotels booked. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, Tampa will be the home team.

The series will be played on Monday and Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m., followed by a 1:10 matinee on Wednesday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters