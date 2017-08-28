MLB

MLB Considering Moving Rangers vs. Astros Due to Hurricane Harvey

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Major League Baseball is considering a neutral site for the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros series, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Astros were slated to host the Rangers for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. The Astros and Rangers opted not to travel to Houston on Sunday night and spent the weekend in California. The teams flew to Dallas and are awaiting an official announcement on Astros' home games.

One possible location for the series' relocation could be Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Astros were also scheduled to host a series against the Mets but that could be moved to New York.

If both series are moved, the Astros would play 19 consecutive road games.

"Obviously the primary concern at this time is the welfare and safely of the residents of the Houston area and South Texas who are dealing with a catastrophic weather situation," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said in a statement on Sunday. "The thoughts of our entire organization are with those individuals to be safe.''

Hurricane Harvey brought more than 22 inches of rain on Sunday. Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters