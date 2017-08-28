Major League Baseball is considering a neutral site for the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros series, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Astros were slated to host the Rangers for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. The Astros and Rangers opted not to travel to Houston on Sunday night and spent the weekend in California. The teams flew to Dallas and are awaiting an official announcement on Astros' home games.

One possible location for the series' relocation could be Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Astros were also scheduled to host a series against the Mets but that could be moved to New York.

If both series are moved, the Astros would play 19 consecutive road games.

"Obviously the primary concern at this time is the welfare and safely of the residents of the Houston area and South Texas who are dealing with a catastrophic weather situation," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said in a statement on Sunday. "The thoughts of our entire organization are with those individuals to be safe.''

Hurricane Harvey brought more than 22 inches of rain on Sunday. Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes.