MLB

Indians Beat Orioles To Extend Winning Streak to 18 Games

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Connor Grossman
13 minutes ago

The Indians moved a step closer to history on Sunday night. They beat the Orioles, 3-2, to extend their winning streak to 18 games.

Roberto Perez and Francisco Lindor were the difference in the game as the duo blasted back-to-back home runs to lead off the sixth inning, providing a lead that Trevor Bauer and the bullpen hung onto. Bauer won his fifth straight start after yielding two runs over 6 1/3 innings while striking out seven. 

Cleveland hasn't a lost a game in two and a half weeks now. The team last fell to the Red Sox in Aug. 23 but hasn't found the loss column since. What's more, Sunday's victory was only the third one-run victory in the Indians' 18-game stretch. They've won eight games by five or more runs.

The Indians are within two games of the 20-game win streak by the 2002 A's and three games away from tying the 1935 Cubs' streak of 21 consecutive wins.

Next up for the Indians are the Tigers, who enter the series 2-8 in their last 10 games.

