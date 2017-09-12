MLB

Cleveland Indians Win 20th Straight Game, Tie AL Record

0:55 | MLB
Indians Defeat Tigers, Extend Winning Streak to 20 Games
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

The Indians beat the Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night to win their 20th straight game, which ties the American League record set by the Athletics in 2002. 

Cleveland, which lost in seven games to the Cubs in last year's World Series, took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when shortstop Francisco Lindor hit his 30th homer of the season. While the Indians added another run in the eighth, that home run was all the run support Corey Kluber needed. Kluber pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just five hits while striking out eight. 

The all-time MLB win streak record is held by the 1935 Cubs, who won 21 straight games.

