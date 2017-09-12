The Indians beat the Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night to win their 20th straight game, which ties the American League record set by the Athletics in 2002.

Cleveland, which lost in seven games to the Cubs in last year's World Series, took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when shortstop Francisco Lindor hit his 30th homer of the season. While the Indians added another run in the eighth, that home run was all the run support Corey Kluber needed. Kluber pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just five hits while striking out eight.

The all-time MLB win streak record is held by the 1935 Cubs, who won 21 straight games.