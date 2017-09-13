With the Red Sox hosting the Oakland A's in a nationally televised game on Wednesday, a few fans took the opportunity between innings to unfurl a banner from the seating area over the Green Monster.

According to Evan Drellich of CSNNE, the banner was quickly confiscated and the fans using it were removed. The thoughts behind those who brought the banner are unknown—whether they were trying to make a political statement or simply trying to voice their opinion will likely be revealed in time.

Umpire Joe West got together with Boston police officials and park security to have the fans who held up this sign removed from Fenway pic.twitter.com/EZYo94WqMR — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 14, 2017

Whether the fans are truly Red Sox fans or just wanted a large stage likely won't matter in the court of public opinion, as Boston has undergone several race-related incidents this season, from Adam Jones detailing his experiences at Fenway Park to many trying to rename the iconic Yawkey Way.