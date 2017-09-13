MLB

Fans at A's-Red Sox Game Unfurl Banner Saying 'Racism Is as American as Baseball'

Oakland Athletics Settle on Site for New Stadium

  • The fans were reportedly quickly removed and the banner was confiscated.
Kellen Becoats
38 minutes ago

With the Red Sox hosting the Oakland A's in a nationally televised game on Wednesday, a few fans took the opportunity between innings to unfurl a banner from the seating area over the Green Monster. 

According to Evan Drellich of CSNNE, the banner was quickly confiscated and the fans using it were removed. The thoughts behind those who brought the banner are unknown—whether they were trying to make a political statement or simply trying to voice their opinion will likely be revealed in time.

Whether the fans are truly Red Sox fans or just wanted a large stage likely won't matter in the court of public opinion, as Boston has undergone several race-related incidents this season, from Adam Jones detailing his experiences at Fenway Park to many trying to rename the iconic Yawkey Way.

