MLB

Watch: Adam Jones retells story of racist incident at Fenway Park

2:12 | MLB
After fans' abuse of Adam Jones, how should ballparks go about punishing fans?
Jeremy Woo
39 minutes ago

In an essay and video for the Players’ Tribune, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones told the story of the recent instance of racist behavior from fans at Fenway Park.

Jones discusses his first encounter with racism in pro baseball and breaks down the scenario, directing it to his three-year-old son as a way to encapsulate the feelings.

Jones heard racial slurs and had a bag of peanuts thrown at him while playing the outfield at a game in Boston earlier this season.

"Well, it's 2017, and some people are still just stupid," he said. "I've heard plenty of stuff on a baseball field over the years. You expect trash talk from fans. Sometimes you even enjoy it.  But to be out there playing the game you love, and to hear somebody call you the N-word? To have peanuts thrown at you, like you're not even a human being? It's disgusting."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters