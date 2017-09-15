MLB

Watch: Kevin Kiermaier Comes Up With Timely Diving Catch

0:48 | MLB
MLB Fines Red Sox For Stealing Signs, Money to be Sent to Hurricane Relief
Daniel Rapaport
16 minutes ago

With a man on first and second and nobody out, with his Red Sox down 5-4 to the Rays, Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a ball that looked to be a certain gapper. Had the ball fell, two runs might have scored and the Red Sox could well have taken the lead. 

But Kevin Kiermaier happened. The Rays centerfielder covered an insane amount of ground—he looked like he was running on fast forward—before pulling off a full extension catch in right center. 

The Red Sox would indeed add a run to tie the game 5-5, but had Kiermaier not performed his heroics, Tampa Bay would almost surely have been trailing going to the bottom of the ninth. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters