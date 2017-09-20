MLB

MLB Players Share 'Pray for Puerto Rico' Messages As Hurricane Maria Hits

Chris Chavez
24 minutes ago

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios wrote "Pray 4 PR" message on his hat for Wednesday afternoon's game at Yankee Stadium as Puerto Rican players throughout the league send their thoughts and prayers back home.

Puerto Rico was hit by the eye Hurricane Maria on Wednesday afternoon and it left the island 100% without power. The storm hit Puerto Rico with 115 mile per hour winds. Rainfall could reach 12 to 18 inches in Puerto Rico.

It is forecasted that Hurricane Maria may not hit Florida and the U.S. mainland. Hurricane Maria claimed the lives of seven people in Dominica.

Here's what players are tweeting:

Other players tweeted their thoughts and prayers before Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico earlier in September.

