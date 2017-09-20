Stanton and Co. Smash the MLB Home Run Record: Should Fans Be Skeptical?

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios wrote "Pray 4 PR" message on his hat for Wednesday afternoon's game at Yankee Stadium as Puerto Rican players throughout the league send their thoughts and prayers back home.

Puerto Rico was hit by the eye Hurricane Maria on Wednesday afternoon and it left the island 100% without power. The storm hit Puerto Rico with 115 mile per hour winds. Rainfall could reach 12 to 18 inches in Puerto Rico.

It is forecasted that Hurricane Maria may not hit Florida and the U.S. mainland. Hurricane Maria claimed the lives of seven people in Dominica.

Here's what players are tweeting:

Praying for Puerto Rico 🙏🏻🙏🏻🇵🇷🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/zw9YEAW26Y — Victor Caratini (@VictorCaratini) September 20, 2017

En estos momentos tan dificiles es cuando más necesitamos estar unidos.

Fuerza Puerto Rico 🇵🇷

Fuerza México 🇲🇽#LasMayores 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rRFLf15Epd — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 20, 2017

Keep México and Puerto Rico in your thoughts! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/t6dRRkc8H0 — Jose De León (@JDL_87) September 20, 2017

Todos en Oración ✌👍 por Puerto rico 👊🏾👍 fuerza Boricuas...DIOS esta presente pic.twitter.com/tnx8CKinSF — Ehire Adrianza (@soncaballos) September 19, 2017

Other players tweeted their thoughts and prayers before Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico earlier in September.