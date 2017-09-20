Wednesday's game between the Yankees and Twins was stopped for about four minutes after a foul ball off Todd Frazier's bat appeared to strike a young fan.

After the line drive went into the stands, the crowd let out a gasp then when silent. Frazier looked distraught as he watched events unfold, and Yankees designated hitter Matt Holiday appeared to be crying.

Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network announcer Michael Kay said he feared the ball struck a young fan. The camera showed a man carrying a toddler out of the stadium as fans cheered in support. The St. Paul Pioneer Press' Mike Beradino tweeted that the child appeared responsive.

This is not the first time a child has been hit by debris at a Yankee game. A child was hit by a fragment from a broken bat at Yankee Stadium in May, which prompted a discussion as to whether the team should add more protective netting. Per the New York Post, the team did not plan to add more netting.