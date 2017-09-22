As far as trick plays in sports go, a perfectly executed hidden-ball trick has to rank near the top.

It has all the makings of a perfect trick play: it's exceedingly rare and it embarrasses the guy who gets tricked. On Friday night, Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins pulled off the ruse to get an unsuspecting Todd Frazier. Jose Bautista made a really nice play in right before the trick, which set up a sweet double play.

My favorite part of this clip is Frazier's reaction. He immediately argues the call to the umpire, because that's what you have to do—you have to make it seem like the wrong call to distract from your mistake. Then he realizes that Goins simply got heeem.

While this was impressive, it still has nothing on the GOAT hidden-ball trick. From Little Big League:

Still, good on ya, Ryan Goins.