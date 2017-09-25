Watch: Aaron Judge Ties Rookie Record With 49th Home Run of Season

Aaron Judge is tied with Mark McGwire for most home runs by a rookie.

Khadrice Rollins
September 25, 2017

Aaron Judge hit his 49th home run of the season Monday against the Royals, tying Mark McGwire for the most by a rookie in MLB history.

Judge is also tied for the ninth most home runs in a season for a Yankee, matching Lou Gehrig's 1934 and 1936 seasons and Babe Ruth's 1930 campaign.

The Yankees have six games remaining this season for Judge to take sole possession of the rookie home run record. If he hits his 50th home run, he will join Ruth, Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris as the only Yankees to hit 50 home runs in a season and would join Giancarlo Stanton as the only players this year to reach that mark.

