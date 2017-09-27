Three Milwaukee Brewers bought 7,500 tickets to Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds to give away to fans for free, the Brewers announced.

Ryan Braun, Corey Knebel and Hernan Perez purchased the tickets as a way of saying thank you to fans.

"Our fans are a big part of what we have accomplished this year, and on behalf of Hernan and Corey, we wanted to do something out of the ordinary to show how much we truly appreciate them," Braun said in a statement. "We've seen over two and a half million people come through the gates this year, and we want every one of them to know that their voices have been heard. We're fighting hard to extend the fun here through October, and we know that this last home series will be a great environment for players and fans alike."

The tickets were available Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis, but they were quickly picked up.

