MLB

Protestors Hold "Stop Killing Us" Sign at Busch Stadium

1:01 | MLB
Fenway Fans Unfurl Banner Saying 'Racism Is As American As Baseball'
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Protestors at Busch Stadium unfurled a sign that said "Stop Killing Us," "Racism Lives Here" and "#ExpectUs" at the Cardinals-Brewers game on Friday night. 

A participant in the protest broadcasted events on Facebook Live. Protestors can be heard yelling "black lives matter" as well as "no justice, no baseball!" By 9:30 p.m., the protestors had been removed from the stadium, though no one was arrested, , reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis has seen impassioned protests in the last few weeks after former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge in the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man, in September. 

The stunt at Busch Stadium happened after more than 100 protestors marched in St. Louis before heading toward the stadium, per the Post-Dispatch.

It's not the first time fans at a baseball game have donned a bold sign to protest racial injustice in America. On Sept. 14, fans held a stark black and white banner that read "RACISM IS AS AMERICAN AS BASEBALL" over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

The fans who held the sign were removed by security shortly after the sign was unfurled. 

