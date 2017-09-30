Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer left the fourth inning of Saturday’s game with an apparent injury.

Scherzer left the game after throwing a pitch and appearing to come up awkwardly. He met with manager Dusty Baker and team staff before exiting.

The move could be precautionary with this being Scherzer’s final start before the playoffs, but he has had several nagging issues over the course of the season. The 33-year-old entered the night with a 2.51 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 268 strikeouts in 200 2/3 innings pitched. Scherzer is a two-time Cy Young award winner, including his win last season.

The Nationals will meet the Chicago Cubs next week in the NLDS, and also have Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez as part of a stellar rotation. That said, losing Scherzer for any amount of time could prove troublesome.