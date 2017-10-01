The New York Yankees announced that the team will expand its protective netting at Yankee Stadium and George M. Steinbrenner Field in 2018, the team announced.

The decision comes just a few weeks after a young girl was hit in the face by a foul ball and was hospitalized. Local politicians also made a push for the Yankees to make the change.

The Yankees issued the following statement:

"As previously announced, the Yankees consulted (and are continuing to consult) with architects, engineers, netting manufacturers and Major League Baseball to analyze and determine the best and most appropriate type of netting material, color and installation methods. We have also considered comments from our great fans. While the current protective netting meets the recommended guidelines established by Major League Baseball, the additional protective netting we are planning to install for the 2018 season will exceed the current guidelines established by the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball."

Only 10 other major league teams have expanded protective netting at stadiums since commissioner Rob Manfred made a recommendation for teams to implement better safety measures in December 2015. Since the incident involving the little girl, some teams have noted plans to make the adjustment.

The New York Mets already have expanded protective netting at Citi Field.