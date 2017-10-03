Watch: Aaron Judge Goes Deep To Give Yankees 7-4 Lead in Wild Card Game

Daniel Rapaport
October 03, 2017

Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the AL Wild Card game to push the Yankees lead over the Twins to 7-4. 

Jose Berrios threw Judge an 0-1 slider that caught a little too much of the plate, and Judge absolutely crushed it. Per Statcast, the exit velocity was 108 miles per hour, and the ball was out of Yankee Stadium in 4.0 seconds flat.

It's another magical moment in what has been an unbelievable rookie season for Judge, who hit a rookie-record 52 home runs in the regular season. 

