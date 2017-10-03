White Sox Draft Pick’s Sister Killed in Las Vegas Shooting

Christiana Duarte, 22, was among the 59 victims killed by a gunman at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night, friends and family confirmed to the Daily Breeze newspaper.

Duarte is the younger sister of White Sox minor leaguer Mikey Duarte, who was picked in the 23rd round of this year’s draft. She attended the concert with her brother’s girlfriend, Ariel Romero. Romero was shot in the face and hospitalized with a fractured jaw.

The younger Duarte worked for the Los Angeles Kings.

The Duartes’ cousins, Gerald and Brandon Laird, are former MLB players, and Brandon left his team in Japan to be with the family after learning of Christiana’s death.

Mikey Duarte, 23, played college baseball at UC Irvine and made two appearances for Chicago’s rookie league affiliate this summer.

At least 59 were killed and another 500-plus injured when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd gathered at an outdoor music festival from the window of his hotel room. Authorities found at least 23 guns, some of them assault rifles equipped with scopes, in his hotel room, as well as explosives in his home. Paddock killed himself before a SWAT team entered the room.