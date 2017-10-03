MLB

2017 MLB Playoff Flowchart: Which Team Should You Root For?

MLB Postseason: Dodgers Must Reach World Series to Avoid Infamy

  • Ten teams remain alive in the hunt for the World Series title, and if you're a fan of one of the 20 clubs that have been sent home, you can simply answer these questions to determine which bandwagon you should jump on.
Emma Span
an hour ago

Has your favorite team's season already ended? Do you need a new club to root for in the postseason? Then SI has you covered. There are 10 teams to choose from, so use this flowchart to decide which bandwagon you should jump on this October, and then enjoy cheering on your new favorite club throughout the playoffs.

