Watch: Diamondbacks Relief Pitcher Archie Bradley Hits Two-Run Triple in Seventh Inning

Khadrice Rollins
35 minutes ago

In Wednesday's NL Wild Card game, the Diamondbacks had a 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

They had just brought in relief pitcher Archie Bradley to record the last out in the top of the inning and with runners on first and second and two outs, manager Torey Lovullo decided to let Bradley go to the plate.

This season, Bradley went one-for-four at the plate with one RBI. For his career, he has six hits and five RBIs. On a 2-2 count, Bradley sent a ball into the gap.

It was the first time a relief pitcher hit a triple in a postseason game and it was also the first triple of Bradley' career.

But when Bradley took the mound in the top of the eighth inning, he surrendered back-to-back home runs to Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story.

The Diamondbacks lead 8-7 going into the bottom of the eighth.

