In Wednesday's NL Wild Card game, the Diamondbacks had a 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

They had just brought in relief pitcher Archie Bradley to record the last out in the top of the inning and with runners on first and second and two outs, manager Torey Lovullo decided to let Bradley go to the plate.

This season, Bradley went one-for-four at the plate with one RBI. For his career, he has six hits and five RBIs. On a 2-2 count, Bradley sent a ball into the gap.

Video evidence of Archie Bradley's 2-run triple 👀 pic.twitter.com/awngZnISl1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2017

what did we just freaking watch pic.twitter.com/gzs9DDuZvf — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 5, 2017

It was the first time a relief pitcher hit a triple in a postseason game and it was also the first triple of Bradley' career.

But when Bradley took the mound in the top of the eighth inning, he surrendered back-to-back home runs to Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story.

The Diamondbacks lead 8-7 going into the bottom of the eighth.