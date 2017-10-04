MLB

Diamondbacks Playoff Roster, Lineup, Pitching Matchup for Wild Card Game vs. Rockies

Wednesday October 4th, 2017

The Diamondbacks have a chance to advance to their first NLDS since 2011 with a win over the Rockies in the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night. 

Arizona finished with a better record than its division rival and will have the privilege of hosting the game. With temperatures in the upper-90’s, the roof is expected to be closed, so it should be a raucous atmosphere in the desert. 

The D-Backs won the season series, 11–8, though the two teams split their most recent series, a four-game set in Arizona in mid-September. 

Arizona will be without three key contributors—Yasmany Tomas and Nick Ahmed—who have season ending injuries, and Chris Owings, who hasn’t played since fracturing his finger on July 30. 

Roster

Outfielders: Gregor Blanco, Rey Fuentes, J.D. Martinez, David Peralta, A.J. Pollock

Infielders: Daniel Descalso, Brandon Drury, Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb, Ketel Marte, Kristopher Negron, Adam Rosales

Catchers: Chris Herrmann, Chris Iannetta, Jeff Mathis

Pitchers: Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin, Patrick Corbin, Jorge De La Rosa, ​Zack Godley, Zack Greinke, David Hernandez, Robbie Ray, Fernando Rodney, Jimmie Sherfy

Projected lineup

• David Peralta – LF

• A.J. Pollock – CF

• Paul Goldschmidt – 1B

• J.D. Martinez – RF

• Brandon Drury – 2B

• Jake Lamb – 3B

• Ketel Marte – SS

• Chris Iannetta – C

• Zack Greinke – RHP

Pitching matchup

Zack Greinke (17–7, 3.20 ERA, 1.072 WHIP) vs. Jon Gray (10–4, 3.67 ERA, 1.296 WHIP)

