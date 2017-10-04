Diamondbacks Playoff Roster, Lineup, Pitching Matchup for Wild Card Game vs. Rockies
The Diamondbacks have a chance to advance to their first NLDS since 2011 with a win over the Rockies in the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night.
Arizona finished with a better record than its division rival and will have the privilege of hosting the game. With temperatures in the upper-90’s, the roof is expected to be closed, so it should be a raucous atmosphere in the desert.
The D-Backs won the season series, 11–8, though the two teams split their most recent series, a four-game set in Arizona in mid-September.
Arizona will be without three key contributors—Yasmany Tomas and Nick Ahmed—who have season ending injuries, and Chris Owings, who hasn’t played since fracturing his finger on July 30.
Roster
Outfielders: Gregor Blanco, Rey Fuentes, J.D. Martinez, David Peralta, A.J. Pollock
Infielders: Daniel Descalso, Brandon Drury, Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb, Ketel Marte, Kristopher Negron, Adam Rosales
Catchers: Chris Herrmann, Chris Iannetta, Jeff Mathis
Pitchers: Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin, Patrick Corbin, Jorge De La Rosa, Zack Godley, Zack Greinke, David Hernandez, Robbie Ray, Fernando Rodney, Jimmie Sherfy
Projected lineup
• David Peralta – LF
• A.J. Pollock – CF
• Paul Goldschmidt – 1B
• J.D. Martinez – RF
• Brandon Drury – 2B
• Jake Lamb – 3B
• Ketel Marte – SS
• Chris Iannetta – C
• Zack Greinke – RHP
Pitching matchup
Zack Greinke (17–7, 3.20 ERA, 1.072 WHIP) vs. Jon Gray (10–4, 3.67 ERA, 1.296 WHIP)