The Boston Red Sox are one of baseball's most successful teams. Dating back to 1903, Boston has won eight World Series championships, most recently in 2013, good for fourth-most by any franchise.

However, it hasn't always been rosy for Red Sox fans. Boston won the World Series in 1918, but a year later owner Harry Frazee sold pitcher/outfielder Babe Ruth, arguably the best baseball player of all time, to the rival Yankees in order to finance a Broadway play. The Red Sox would not win another championship until 86 years later, leading many to call the drought "The Curse of the Bambino."

After their dramatic comeback against said Yankees in the 2004 ALCS and subsequent sweep of the Cardinals in the 2004 World Series, Boston won two more World Series titles in 2007 and 2013.

The Red Sox finished the 2017 season with a 93-69 record, winning the American League East division for the second consecutive season (for the first time in franchise history).

Led by stars Mookie Betts and Chris Sale, Boston begins its journey to another World Series title on Thursday against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.