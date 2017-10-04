These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

As we head into the MLB playoffs, you might be wondering which teams have gone longest without winning a World Series.

The most famous curse in baseball history was broken last year, when the Cubs won the title to end a 108-year drought. The team they beat, the Indians, now hold the title as the baseball team that's suffering through the longest World Series drought. Cleveland last won a title in 1948, 69 years ago.

Two other teams that made this year's playoffs have fan bases that have endured remarkable title droughts. The Astros haven't won a title in their 55-year history, and the Nationals, who've been around since 1969, haven't won one either.

Here's a complete list of the longest (and, inversely, shortest) playoff droughts. Teams that are in this year's playoffs are in bold.

1. Cleveland Indians, 69 years

2. Texas Rangers, 56 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

3. Houston Astros, 55 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

4. Milwaukee Brewers, 48 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

5. San Diego Padres, 48 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

6. Washington Nationals, 48 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

7. Seattle Mariners, 40 years (franchise has never won a World Series Title)

8. Pittsburgh Pirates, 38 years

9. Baltimore Orioles, 34 years

10. Detroit Tigers, 33 years

11. New York Mets, 31 years

12. Los Angeles Dodgers, 29 years

13. Oakland Athletics, 28 years

14. Cincinnati Reds, 27 years

15. Minnesota Twins, 26 years

16. Colorado Rockies, 24 years (franchise has never won a World Series Title)

17. Toronto Blue Jays, 24 years

18. Atlanta Braves, 22 years

19. Tampa Bay Rays, 19 years (franchise has never won a World Series Title)

20. Arizona Diamondbacks, 16 years

21. Los Angeles Angels, 15 years

22. Miami Marlins, 14 years

23. Chicago White Sox, 12 years

24. Philadelphia Phillies, 9 years

25. New York Yankees, 8 years

26. St. Louis Cardinals, 6 years

27. Boston Red Sox, 4 years

28. San Francisco Giants, 3 years

29. Kansas City Royals, 2 years

30. Chicago Cubs, 1 year

