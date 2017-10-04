The Longest World Series Droughts
As we head into the MLB playoffs, you might be wondering which teams have gone longest without winning a World Series.
The most famous curse in baseball history was broken last year, when the Cubs won the title to end a 108-year drought. The team they beat, the Indians, now hold the title as the baseball team that's suffering through the longest World Series drought. Cleveland last won a title in 1948, 69 years ago.
Two other teams that made this year's playoffs have fan bases that have endured remarkable title droughts. The Astros haven't won a title in their 55-year history, and the Nationals, who've been around since 1969, haven't won one either.
Here's a complete list of the longest (and, inversely, shortest) playoff droughts. Teams that are in this year's playoffs are in bold.
1. Cleveland Indians, 69 years
2. Texas Rangers, 56 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)
3. Houston Astros, 55 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)
4. Milwaukee Brewers, 48 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)
5. San Diego Padres, 48 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)
6. Washington Nationals, 48 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)
7. Seattle Mariners, 40 years (franchise has never won a World Series Title)
8. Pittsburgh Pirates, 38 years
9. Baltimore Orioles, 34 years
10. Detroit Tigers, 33 years
11. New York Mets, 31 years
12. Los Angeles Dodgers, 29 years
13. Oakland Athletics, 28 years
14. Cincinnati Reds, 27 years
15. Minnesota Twins, 26 years
16. Colorado Rockies, 24 years (franchise has never won a World Series Title)
17. Toronto Blue Jays, 24 years
18. Atlanta Braves, 22 years
19. Tampa Bay Rays, 19 years (franchise has never won a World Series Title)
20. Arizona Diamondbacks, 16 years
21. Los Angeles Angels, 15 years
22. Miami Marlins, 14 years
23. Chicago White Sox, 12 years
24. Philadelphia Phillies, 9 years
25. New York Yankees, 8 years
26. St. Louis Cardinals, 6 years
27. Boston Red Sox, 4 years
28. San Francisco Giants, 3 years
29. Kansas City Royals, 2 years
30. Chicago Cubs, 1 year