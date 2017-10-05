The Astros started scoring quickly in Game One of their ALDS matchup with the Red Sox.

It's the postseason debut for Red Sox starter Chris Sale, and thanks to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, it did not go well.

In the first inning, Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman went back-to-back to give Houston a 2-0 lead.

ICYMI: Back-to-back jacks had Houston rocking in the first inning pic.twitter.com/1o6Z5m13vl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2017

Then, in the fifth inning, Altuve took Sale deep again, giving Houston a 5-2 lead.

Jose Altuve is unreal pic.twitter.com/6A1R2UL51N — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2017

Sale was pulled after allowing the first two men to reach to start the sixth inning. From there, the Astros piled on two more runs to create a 7-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Altuve got back up to the plate and smashed his third home run of the game to all but end it, giving Houston an 8-2 lead.

Not one, not two, but THREE homers for Jose Altuve 😱 pic.twitter.com/5aHLl2nU02 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2017

Altuve is the first player since Pablo Sandoval in the 2012 World Series to hit three home runs in a postseason game. He is the ninth player in MLB history to hit three homers in a postseason game and joins Adam Kennedy as the only second basemen to do it.