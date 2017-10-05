Watch: Jose Altuve Gets Curtain Call After Hitting Three Home Runs in ALDS Game One

Jose Altuve is helping the Astros build a sizeable lead on the Red Sox in Game One of the ALDS.

Khadrice Rollins
October 05, 2017

The Astros started scoring quickly in Game One of their ALDS matchup with the Red Sox.

It's the postseason debut for Red Sox starter Chris Sale, and thanks to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, it did not go well.

In the first inning, Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman went back-to-back to give Houston a 2-0 lead.

Then, in the fifth inning, Altuve took Sale deep again, giving Houston a 5-2 lead.

Sale was pulled after allowing the first two men to reach to start the sixth inning. From there, the Astros piled on two more runs to create a 7-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Altuve got back up to the plate and smashed his third home run of the game to all but end it, giving Houston an 8-2 lead.

Altuve is the first player since Pablo Sandoval in the 2012 World Series to hit three home runs in a postseason game. He is the ninth player in MLB history to hit three homers in a postseason game and joins Adam Kennedy as the only second basemen to do it.

