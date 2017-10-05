Washington Nationals: Brandon Kintzler, Adam Lind

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
October 05, 2017

With their fourth trip to the postseason in six years, the Nationals' roster is steeped in postseason experience, particularly after general manager Mike Rizzo bolstered a weak bullpen via a July 16 trade with the A's for battle-tested closer Sean Doolittle and setup man Ryan Madson. Rizzo continued upgrading the bullpen by dealing for Kintzler, who at 32 years old, eight seasons into his major league career, had suddenly emerged as an All-Star closer for the Twins. Though he saved just one game for the Nationals, he posted a solid 3.46 ERA in 26 innings, albeit while whiffing an astonishingly low 4.2 per nine. He's a groundballer whose ability to generate double plays could make him a useful mid-inning piece in October.

Playing for his fourth team in as many seasons, the 33-year-old Lind hit 303/.362/.513 with 14 homers and a 123 OPS+ in just 301 PA. In addition to spending time as a first baseman and leftfielder, he hit .356/.396/.644 in 48 pinch-hitting appearances; his four pinch-homers tied with the Rockies' Pat Valaika for the major league lead, and he has nine such hits in his 12-year career.

