Major League Baseball found that Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto did not cheat using an Apple Watch during the NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies,the league announced.

Prieto and the team have been fined for violating the league’s on-field regulations, with the money going toward Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief efforts. The league found no evidence that Prieto used his watch or connected phone to transmit any information during the game.

Prieto, who serves as an interpreter for players, told reporters that his watch had been on airplane mode and admitted to missing the rule about wearable electronics in the dugout. Cameras caught him wearing the watch in the second inning of the game, which the D-Backs went on to win 11–8.

The controversy served as an extension of the conversation started by the Red Sox’s fine earlier in the season for using Apple Watches to steal signs against the Yankees.