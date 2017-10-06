Nationals Assistant Hitting Coach Jacque Jones Suspended, Investigated for Legal Issue

Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacque Jones is being investigated for a legal matter.

Chris Chavez
October 06, 2017

The Washington Nationals have suspended assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones with pay for an indefinite period of time as the team investigates a legal matter, the team announced. 

According to the Washington Post, a civil case was filed on Sept. 28 in which an unnamed plaintiff alleges that Jones had "photo of the Plantiff's naked breasts" and "promised her that the photos would be kept between them" but he shared them with others without her consent after their relationship ended. The plaintiff says they suffered "general and special damages" from the photos being shared.

Jones has been a member of the Nationals' organization since the start of the 2016 season. He played 10 seasons in the majors including seven with the Minnesota Twins.

Minor league hitting coordinator Troy Gingrich will assume the assistant hitting coach duties. 

The Nationals opened the National League Division Series on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs.

