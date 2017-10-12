Umpires May Have Missed Call On Javier Baez Strikeout, Addison Russell Run

According to MLB rules, Addison Russell's fifth inning run should not have counted.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 12, 2017

In the fifth inning of Thursday's NLDS Game 5 between the Nationals and Cubs, Chicago scored four runs to take a 7-4 lead.

The last two runs of the inning came with two outs. The first of the two-out runs came when Javier Baez struck out, but the ball went past catch Matt Wieters, and he had a throwing error on his throw to first, allowing Addison Russell to score from second, making it 6-4 Chicago. The Cubs would add on another run thanks to a hit by pitch with the bases loaded.

However, the inning could have ended when Baez struck out. When Baez recorded the third strike on a swing and miss, he hit Wieters' mask on his back swing. According to MLB rules, the out should have counted and play should have been stopped if the umpired decided the contact was unintentional, meaning the inning should have been over and the runners should not have been allowed to advance.

Since the umpires did not call it, Baez reached on the past ball and then advanced to second after the throwing error, and the Cubs got out of the top of the fifth inning leading 7-4 instead of 5-4.

The Cubs won the game 9-8 and will face the Dodgers in the NLCS, which starts Saturday.

