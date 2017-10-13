Cubs Arrive Late in Los Angeles After Flight Diverted to Albuquerque

The Cubs were laid over in New Mexico after a family member fell sick on board.

By Jeremy Woo
October 13, 2017

The Chicago Cubs landed in Los Angeles six-plus hours behind schedule on Friday after a family member fell sick on board, leading the team plane to be diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico for five hours.

The Cubs landed there around 6:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Sun-Times, after flying directly from Washington D.C. on the heels of a nerve-racking 9–8 NLDS victory against the Nationals. According to reports, the sick family member was not in a life-threatening situation.

Chicago also had to wait for the plane to switch pilots in Albuquerque after the previous pilot ran out of flight time. The team eventually left around 10:30 a.m.

The Cubs will play the Dodgers Saturday in Game 1 of the NLCS at 8:08 p.m. ET.

