The Chicago Cubs landed in Los Angeles six-plus hours behind schedule on Friday after a family member fell sick on board, leading the team plane to be diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico for five hours.

The Cubs landed there around 6:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Sun-Times, after flying directly from Washington D.C. on the heels of a nerve-racking 9–8 NLDS victory against the Nationals. According to reports, the sick family member was not in a life-threatening situation.

Chicago also had to wait for the plane to switch pilots in Albuquerque after the previous pilot ran out of flight time. The team eventually left around 10:30 a.m.

The Cubs will play the Dodgers Saturday in Game 1 of the NLCS at 8:08 p.m. ET.