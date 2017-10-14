The Cubs will take on the Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2017 National League Championship Series on Saturday.

The matchup is a rematch of last year's NLCS, which the Cubs won in six games. Chicago ultimately won the World Series.

The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks to reach the NLCS, while the Cubs beat the Nationals in five games.

Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1 for the Dodgers at home.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: All MLB playoff games can be streamed on MLB TV. You can also watch on Watch TBS.