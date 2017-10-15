Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb died in an ATV accident in Tennessee on Saturday. He was 28 years old.

Webb spent four seasons as a member of the White Sox organization. He came out of the bullpen in 94 games as a reliever from 2013 to 2016 and had a career 4.50 ERA and 7–5 record before he was released by the White Sox in November 2016.

“Daniel left many friends within the Chicago White Sox organization and we are all shocked and stunned by the news of last night's terrible accident,” the White Sox said in a statement. “He was a terrific young man with a full life ahead of him. All thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends as they deal with (Saturday’s) tragic news.”

WKRN of Nashville, Tenn. reports that Webb recently got married and had a newborn baby.