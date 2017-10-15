Former White Sox Pitcher Daniel Webb Dies in Tennessee ATV accident

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Daniel Webb spent four seasons as a member of the White Sox.

By Chris Chavez
October 15, 2017

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb died in an ATV accident in Tennessee on Saturday. He was 28 years old.

Webb spent four seasons as a member of the White Sox organization. He came out of the bullpen in 94 games as a reliever from 2013 to 2016 and had a career 4.50 ERA and 7–5 record before he was released by the White Sox in November 2016.

“Daniel left many friends within the Chicago White Sox organization and we are all shocked and stunned by the news of last night's terrible accident,” the White Sox said in a statement. “He was a terrific young man with a full life ahead of him. All thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends as they deal with (Saturday’s) tragic news.”

WKRN of Nashville, Tenn. reports that Webb recently got married and had a newborn baby.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters