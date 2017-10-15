Watch: Justin Turner Three-Run Walk-Off Home Run Puts Dodgers up 2-0 in NLCS

With the score tied at 1 and two men on, Justin Turner ended the game with one swing of the bat.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 15, 2017

The Dodgers and Cubs were tied at 1 in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Yasiel Puig led off the inning with a four-pitch walk. He was then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout put Chicago one out away from ending the inning, John Lackey was brought in to get the last out. A walk to Chris Taylor put Justin Turner at the plate with men on first and second and two outs.

Turner sent a bomb to center field on a 1-0 count to end the game and give Los Angeles a 2-0 advantage in the NLCS.

This was the first postseason walk-off home run for the Dodgers since Kirk Gibson's two-run walk-off homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, which happened on October 15, 1988.

Chicago will host Game 3 of the series on Tuesday.

