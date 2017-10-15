The Dodgers and Cubs were tied at 1 in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Yasiel Puig led off the inning with a four-pitch walk. He was then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout put Chicago one out away from ending the inning, John Lackey was brought in to get the last out. A walk to Chris Taylor put Justin Turner at the plate with men on first and second and two outs.

Turner sent a bomb to center field on a 1-0 count to end the game and give Los Angeles a 2-0 advantage in the NLCS.

On the anniversary of Kirk Gibson's iconic walk-off homer, Justin Turner writes another chapter in Dodgers history pic.twitter.com/eCPuvRu0Gt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2017

This was the first postseason walk-off home run for the Dodgers since Kirk Gibson's two-run walk-off homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, which happened on October 15, 1988.

Chicago will host Game 3 of the series on Tuesday.