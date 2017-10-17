The Cubs host the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS Tuesday.

The Dodgers lead the series 2-0 after riding the bullpen to a 5-2 victory in Game 1 and then picking up the victory in Game 2 thanks to a Justin Turner three-run walk-off home run that broke a 1-1 tie.

Yasiel Puig has added a useful punch in the Los Angeles lineup in the first two game, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run in Game 1 and then forcing three walks in Game 2, including one to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Cubs are hitting just .117 as a team, and all three of their runs have come off home runs. No player has multiple hits yet for Chicago, and the only walks came from Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez, who are both hitless. With 21 strikeouts through the two games, the Cubs will need their bats to turn it around in Chicago if they want to overcome this hole.

Game 3 will feature Yu Darvish of the Dodgers going against Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs. The next three games of the NLCS will all be played in Chicago unless the Dodgers can pull off the sweep.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.